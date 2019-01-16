Tory MP Anna Soubry Says Her Colleague Was Called A 'Spineless C**t' Outside Parliament

Tory MP Anna Soubry has revealed one of her staff members was called a “spineless c**t” as he made his way into work at parliament.

The high-profile “people’s vote” backer, who faced chants of “Nazi” from alleged Brexit protestors outside Westminster, said no police officer was on hand when her male staffer was targeted on Wednesday morning.

“It wasn’t just a random piece of abuse,” the Broxtowe MP said, raising a point of order with Bercow after prime minister’s questions. “He was called a spineless c**t.”

She went on to say there was “no excuse for [staff] to be abused in this way” and that it “can’t be right” that cops were not manning all entrances to the parliamentary estate.

Soubry also voiced fears MPs’ staff would start leaving their jobs.

“This man who abused my member of staff had been spoken to on three occasions this morning and then they left their post to go somewhere else,” said Soubry.

Commons Speaker John Bercow said Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick must do more to protect staff.