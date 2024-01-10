Tory MP Identifies 1 'Brilliant Brexit Bonus' Which Has Left People In Disbelief

Conservative MP Anna Firth John Keeble via Getty Images

A Tory MP just came up with quite a unique “Brexit benefit” which has left the internet scratching its head.

Speaking during PMQs on Wednesday, the Conservatives’ Anna Firth said: “New, very large shellfish beds have been discovered in the Thames estuary, including razor clams and Manila clams, both highly prized around the world.”

She asked for the prime minister to congratulate the fisherman in question for his “proactive work”, before inviting the PM to her constituency to “maximise this brilliant Brexit bonus for Essex fishermen”.

The Commons broke out in laughter at that – and even Rishi Sunak couldn’t suppress a giggle when he began his response.

Smiling along with much of his front bench, he said: “Can I join my honourable friend in welcoming this fantastic discovery.

“We have been capitalising of the benefits of Brexit since we left the EU, and we’re making sure we can transform opportunity in the UK particularly in fishing communities.”

Adding that the fishing minister should be able to meet up with Firth, Sunak added he was hoping to see this “incredible discovery” for himself, too.

You can watch the exchange below:

Conservative MP Anna Firth says shellfish found in the river Thames is a Brexit bonus. pic.twitter.com/inrFQfPD4r — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 10, 2024

As usual, the response on X (formerly Twitter) was not exactly gentle....

The Thick Of It is never coming back. https://t.co/PrwnlVP7ge — LfB (@LiveFromBrexit) January 10, 2024

Given the amount of sewage being dumped into the Thames, these shellfish will be more toxic than the Tories. https://t.co/jJaOB7sUFQ — Dr Lindsay Maxwell 💙 Parisdaguerre@threads.net (@ParisDaguerre) January 10, 2024

#PMQs

Brexit is now just one big joke. Resorting to shellfish found in the Thames as a Brexit benefit!

Anna Firth

"Very large shellfish beds have been discovered in the Thames estuary...will he come to Leigh on Sea to maximise this brilliant Brexit bonus for Essex fisherman". pic.twitter.com/Fh9aFjaoIK — Jude 🇪🇺 (@jude5456) January 10, 2024

The tories have nothing else but a few fish to cheer about https://t.co/as0snMrWR7 — Daf Rhys Jones 🇪🇺 🏴 (@dafs_r_jones) January 10, 2024

Just now in #PMQs Conservative MP Anna Firth described the discovery of new razor clam beds in the Thames Estuary as. .... wait for it .......



"A Brilliant Brexit Bonus"



You couldn't make it up.#brexit #brexitreality pic.twitter.com/ChbAubXbc3 — Brexit Fails (@BrexitFails) January 10, 2024

Firth was not the first Tory MP to suggest Brexit has improved fishing, either, even though dividing up fishing areas was a contentious issue throughout the negotiations with the EU.

Then Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg claimed in 2019 that leaving the EU meant fish are “better and happier” as they are “now British”.