Tory MP Identifies 1 'Brilliant Brexit Bonus' Which Has Left People In Disbelief

A Tory MP just came up with quite a unique “Brexit benefit” which has left the internet scratching its head.
Speaking during PMQs on Wednesday, the Conservatives’ Anna Firth said: “New, very large shellfish beds have been discovered in the Thames estuary, including razor clams and Manila clams, both highly prized around the world.”
She asked for the prime minister to congratulate the fisherman in question for his “proactive work”, before inviting the PM to her constituency to “maximise this brilliant Brexit bonus for Essex fishermen”.
The Commons broke out in laughter at that – and even Rishi Sunak couldn’t suppress a giggle when he began his response.
Smiling along with much of his front bench, he said: “Can I join my honourable friend in welcoming this fantastic discovery.
“We have been capitalising of the benefits of Brexit since we left the EU, and we’re making sure we can transform opportunity in the UK particularly in fishing communities.”
Adding that the fishing minister should be able to meet up with Firth, Sunak added he was hoping to see this “incredible discovery” for himself, too.
You can watch the exchange below:
As usual, the response on X (formerly Twitter) was not exactly gentle....
Firth was not the first Tory MP to suggest Brexit has improved fishing, either, even though dividing up fishing areas was a contentious issue throughout the negotiations with the EU.
Then Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg claimed in 2019 that leaving the EU meant fish are “better and happier” as they are “now British”.