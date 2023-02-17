Tory MP Somehow Puts Sex 'Anticipated With Glee' And Ex-PMs In The Same Sentence

Tory MP Jake Berry made a bizarre comment about Liz Truss and Boris Johnson on Thursday TalkTV/Getty

Conservative MP Jake Berry has bizarrely drawn a comparison between sex which is “anticipated with glee” and interventions from former prime ministers.

What’s more, he shared this strange sentence on live TV.

Berry – now a backbencher, having been the Tory Party chair under Liz Truss – was weighing in on the former PM’s recent return to the public eye.

Truss, who resigned after just 49 days in No.10 and significant economic turmoil, has been speaking out about the economy, her turbulent time in office and most recently, calling for more government action against China.

This includes an interview with the Spectator magazine and a 4,000-word essay defending her stint as PM in the Sunday Telegraph.

Berry said that this intervention from Truss was not her “throwing another hand grenade at Rishi Sunak”, as host Tom Newton-Dunn suggested, but just her “view on China has been pretty consistent”.

However, the Tory MP added: “I think Liz needs to work out what the role of ex-prime minister is and how often she should be making these interventions.”

Newton-Dunn cut in: ″Do you think she doesn’t know that? Do you think she doesn’t know what the role of ex-prime minister is?”

“I think she’s right on China, but as you pointed out, Tom, it’s only 11 days since her recent intervention on the economy,” Berry said.

Newton-Dunn asked: ″Alright are you suggesting that perhaps a more respectful period of silence might be more welcome from her at this kind of stage?”

″I think interventions from ex-prime ministers should be like sex in a long and happy relationship, infrequent but always anticipated with glee,” the Tory backbencher claimed.

Former Tory Party chairman Sir Jake Berry says interventions by former Prime Ministers like Liz Truss, "should be like sex in a long and happy relationship, infrequent but always anticipated with glee."@tnewtondunn | @JakeBerry pic.twitter.com/YeW49PLu5i — TalkTV (@TalkTV) February 16, 2023

You may be left speechless, but Twitter – as usual – had a few things to say.

Well that was more information about Jake Berry’s sex life than I wanted to read over breakfast (from @politico ) pic.twitter.com/afqQlZpwkG — Rachel Cunliffe (@RMCunliffe) February 17, 2023

Intervention of the evening from Sir Jake Berry.https://t.co/tQbraV3Rjf — Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) February 16, 2023

Sorry what was that https://t.co/HEfZCo7vBv — L (@l_ghmn) February 16, 2023

Poor Mrs Berry https://t.co/h70x3zfiDC — Ryan Stewart (@RyStew00) February 16, 2023