Tory MP Invites Twitter Ridicule By Trying To Shame Anti-Conservative Graffiti

Paul Bristow share the image to take issue with the 'tolerant left' on Twitter Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images

A Tory MP has criticised those behind graffiti which expresses a less-than-happy sentiment towards the Conservatives – only to have opened himself up to Twitter fury.

Paul Bristow, MP for Peterborough, tweeted an image of the offensive slogan (which reads “F*ck the Tories”) near a petrol station on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

He added the caption: “The tolerant left. It would appear the season of goodwill stretches only so far for some people...”

The tolerant left. It would appear the season of goodwill stretches only so far for some people…. pic.twitter.com/FdDR2lhP7J — Paul Bristow MP (@paulbristow79) December 28, 2022

By Thursday morning, Twitter had rallied, claiming that many people actually agreed with NSFW graffiti.

Thanks to this @Conservatives MP, for sharing this brilliant bit of graffiti that crystallises how so many of us feel about their corrupt and self-serving legacy. https://t.co/llzMQz01Lc — Mark Shenton 💙 (@ShentonStage) December 29, 2022

Advertisement

And that it wasn’t only those on the other end of the political spectrum...

The left? Try most of the nation!

What's more intolerant, scrawling a sign of protest or voting to enrich the already rich while people freeze and kids go hungry? https://t.co/fEp7BufrDF — Michael Carlson (@Carlsonsports) December 29, 2022

Sir, I think this sentiment is not exclusive to The Left — Dicky Moore (@dickymoo) December 29, 2022

Others pointed out that the current cost of living crisis (which has left people choosing between heating and eating) might have something to do with it...

i'm sure all the people forced to use foodbanks or who are sat shivering in their houses because of 12 disastrous years of tory rule are really feeling the goodwill this christmas... https://t.co/q4TLivTPmi — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) December 29, 2022

You and your Conservative govt are leaving people to starve, freeze and die of treatable illnesses and injuries in one of the “richest” countries in the world while you wank off over the idea of dumping refugees in Rwanda.

You can have some goodwill when you fucking DESERVE it. https://t.co/ZglIfPOVCz — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) December 29, 2022

Advertisement

Maybe levels of ‘goodwill’ have an inverse relationship to being cold and hungry. https://t.co/sktxWx8ywD — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) December 29, 2022

While some questioned just why graffiti was a priority right now, considering the current issues facing the UK, such as mass strikes and a looming recession...

This country in a nutshell: it’s more polite not to swear than it is for kids to have food, schools to have books and hospitals to have staff. https://t.co/yfEqKuaN1E — Daniel Harris (@DanielHarris) December 29, 2022

Then others mocked the idea that people on the left have to be tolerant.

If anyone on the 'left' is 'tolerant' they're doing it fucking wrong. https://t.co/6muhH1AlgQ — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) December 29, 2022