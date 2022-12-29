Backlash After Tory MP Lee Anderson Criticises Nurses Using Food Banks

Who Is Lee Anderson MP?

Anderson is a former coal miner who was a Labour councillor in Ashfield before he defected to the Conservative Party in 2018 and went on to serve as a Tory councillor in Mansfield.

He was voted backbencher of the year in a poll by influential political website Conservative Home.

The website described him as having “blunt views” on Brexit, travellers and poverty.

Earlier this year he said a lot of people only use food banks because they “can’t cook a meal from scratch” and “cannot budget”.

Speaking in the Commons he invited other MPs to come to a food bank in his constituency.

Last year he refused to watch any England team matches at Euro 2022 in protest against players taking the knee.

Despite his comments about budgeting, earlier this year it emerged Anderson claimed £15,823.44 more than the average MP in business expenses.

Anderson claimed £219,703.44 in business costs from 2020 to 2021, according to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority [IPSA].

This compared to the average of £203,880 claimed by MPs for their office, staffing, accommodation, travel and subsistence.

Anderson said subsequently that the high business costs he claimed last year were to “pay my staff wages”.

He told TalkTV: “That’s to pay my staff wages. If I didn’t pay my staff any wages, they would be using a food bank.”