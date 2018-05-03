A Particularly Virulent Strain Of The Tory 'Power Pose' Has Gone Local

A disturbing outbreak of Tory power posing is sweeping the nation in the midst of local election polling.

Symptoms include an exaggerated spreading of the extremities, a forced smile, with around one in six of those affected being struck with extreme embarrassment.

It’s believed Patient Zero was MP for Rochford and Southend East, James Duddridge, who appears to have caught a particularly wide variant from a cup of spiked English Breakfast early yesterday morning.