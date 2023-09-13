Tory Voter ID Law Could Cause General Election Chaos, Warn Experts

A voter carries his passport along with his poll card, as he makes his way to vote at The Vyne polling station in Knaphill. Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Tory voter identification rules could lead to chaos at the next general election unless urgent changes are made to the way the system operates, experts have warned.

Two damning reports published today say thousands of people could be unable to vote, while those working at polling stations will struggle to cope with the extra pressure placed on them.

The findings come just days after a separate report by MPs found that voter ID - which was introduced at May’s local elections - had “disenfranchised more people than it protected”.

Under the new arrangements, voters must produce an accepted form of photographic identification before they can cast their ballot.

Ministers claimed the changes were necessary to prevent voter impersonation, despite the fact that there were only eight instances of it in the UK in the last decade.

But a report by the Electoral Commission said the rules had led to more than 14,000 people being unable to vote in May - and that the problem could be even worse come next year’s general election.

In particular, they warn that voter ID could have a disproportionate effect on poorer people, those with disabilities and people from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Craig Westwood, the Electoral Commission’s director of communications, policy and research, said: “The new voter ID requirement has posed a barrier to some voters and is likely to have a larger impact at higher turnout polls.”

The watchdog called on the government to expand the list of ID accepted at polling stations, and for registered voters to be able to vouch for those who do not have the correct documents.

Meanwhile, a report by the Local Government Information Unit warned that the new rules had put “huge additional pressure” on election staff.

Jonathan Carr, chief executive of the LGIU, said: “It is vital that we learn lessons from the experience of administrators at the elections in May, to allow for the minimum possible chances of election failures when this policy is implemented on a larger scale.”

Florence Eshalomi, Labour’s shadow democracy minister, said the Electoral Commission report “brings into sharp focus the consequences of the Tories’ failed photo ID regulations”.

She added: “It is wrong that the Conservatives have snatched the ability of legitimate voters to have a say in their services and society.”

Shaun Davies, chair of the Local Government Association, said: “It is of concern to councils and their returning officers that a number of people were not aware of ID changes and left unable to vote, particularly those living with disabilities.

“This is a fundamental part of the democratic process and so it is important that the Government takes on board recommendations from this report to broaden out the ID documents that can be accepted by polling staff.”

Jess Garland of the Electoral Reform Society said the report “paints a picture of a damaging and disproportionate policy that is affecting some voters more than others”.

She said: “However, this could be just the tip of the iceberg because, as the report highlights, data collection on who was turned away on the day was patchy - so far more people may have been affected than the headline 14,000 figure.

“Ultimately, we should be trying to increase turnout at elections and improve access to voting, not putting unnecessary barriers in front of people.”

Elections Minister Baroness Scott said: “The government has always been confident in the ability of local authorities to implement the voter identification changes whilst continuing to deliver our elections robustly and securely.