UK Government: 'Impossible' To Say How Many Afghans Left Behind

via Associated Press Members of the British and US military engage in the evacuation of people out of Kabul, Afghanistan.

A UK minister has said the government does not know how many people were left in Afghanistan who were eligible to come to Britain.

“That’s an impossible number to put a figure on,” Foreign Office minister James Cleverly told Sky News.

The “vast, vast bulk” of British nationals had left Afghanistan, he said, but there were also eligible people under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme – for people who helped UK forces – and others who could be under threat from the Taliban.

“We are going to continue working to get people out who fall into those groups – predominantly now, of course, it will be in that third group – people at risk of reprisals, whether they be high-profile individuals, of religious minorities or others who may be under severe risk of reprisals from the Taliban.”

Around 15,000 people had been evacuated from Afghanistan in a “herculean” effort, Cleverly said during a round of interviews on Monday.

But Labour has claimed around 5,000 may have been left behind and ministers have faced criticism over the UK response.