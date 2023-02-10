24 Things Stressed Parents Will Want To Help Keep Kids Busy This Half-Term

Get their hearts pumping with this exciting take on the classic pogo stick.

This innovative Flybar can be used by toddlers and young kids to help keep them active – and has a soft durable foam base so it can even be used indoors without the worry of scuffing floors. The foam base supports up to 250lbs (so you'll probably want to have a go too). A word of warning, though – it does apparently make a squeaking sound so you might want to escape to the kitchen for a cuppa when it's in use.



Suitable from three years old.