Quarantine For UK Holidaymakers 'Should Carry On After Lockdown'

Anyone arriving in the UK should be required to go into self-isolation or hotel quarantine even after lockdown restrictions are eased, scientists have warned.

Under England’s current national lockdown, international travel is illegal apart from in some limited circumstances. The government’s roadmap out of lockdown has targeted June 21 as the earliest date on which the vast majority of coronavirus restrictions can be lifted – including all legal limits on social contact.

But experts have told HuffPost UK restrictions on travel should continue well past this date, even if the government’s four tests of the pandemic and vaccination programme are met.

Professor Gabriel Scally, president of epidemiology and public health at the Royal Society of Medicine and a member of the Independent Sage (scientific advisory group on emergencies), argues that border measures for arrivals into the UK should become even more stringent.

“I have no problem with people leaving the country – it’s people coming back and what they’re bringing with them that is the problem,” he tells HuffPost UK.

His words echo those of Boris Johnson, who was asked at a coronavirus press conference on Tuesday: “How is the govt planning to stop the spread of the third wave from continental Europe into the UK? Are there plans for hotel quarantine for everyone [...] coming to the UK from anywhere abroad?”

He replied: “As to your point about [...] quarantine for absolutely everybody, I want to be clear with the public: we keep all these measures under review. Insofar as it’s necessary to take extra measures to protect this country against new variants, variants of concern, of course we’re going to do that.”

Since the very start of the pandemic, Professor Scally has called for mandatory quarantine to be introduced for UK arrivals. “We know that the virus came to the UK through our ports and airports, so our original view was that quarantine was the right thing to do to stop cases from coming into and seeding around the country.

“Travel is the best way to spread the virus, so our best chance of keeping the virus and its variants out is to impose strict quarantine arrangements on our borders.”

With more than 28m people in the UK having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the biggest and more concerning threat to the vaccination programme would be a new variant that may evade current jabs. This is why travel restrictions need to be in place regardless of the success of the UK rollout, scientists say.

“It’s very tempting to focus on the fantastic achievements with the vaccinations, but we’ve got to remember that the UK is really quite exceptional,” said Professor Scally. “There are lots of countries that haven’t had any vaccines yet, so the UK has got a duty to act responsibly for the sake of the people in the UK, but also for the sake of the rest of the world. That means not encouraging unnecessary international travel.”