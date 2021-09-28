Trump Called Press Secretary To Tell Her About His Penis

Never let it be said that Donald Trump didn’t have priorities ― and defending the size and shape of his penis was paramount, according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

In her new tell-all book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House”, Grisham relates that the former president called her from Air Force One to defend his penis after porn actress Stormy Daniels described it unflatteringly.

Daniels, in her 2018 book Full Disclosure, wrote that Trump’s penis was “unusual” and had a “huge mushroom head, like a toadstool”. She said it was “smaller than average”, but “not freakishly small”. The MAGA member, she added, was “like the mushroom character” in Nintendo’s iconic go-kart video game Mario Kart.

Trump was so disturbed by Daniels’ description that he phoned Grisham from the presidential jet to assure her his penis was neither small nor toadstool-shaped, according to a passage in Grisham’s book quoted in The Washington Post.

“Uh, yes sir,” Grisham responded, according to The New York Times.

Trump’s penis was only the tip of the iceberg for Grisham, who wrote that Trump once asked her then-boyfriend, a fellow Trump aide, if she was good in bed.

Grisham also said Trump wanted her to promote a young press aide and “keep her happy” because he liked looking at the woman’s backside.

Trump attacked Grisham on Tuesday, through three tweets posted by his campaign spokesperson. He smeared his former press secretary as being “very angry and bitter” and lacking “what it takes” to do the job.