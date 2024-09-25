‘Yikes’: Trump Campaign Runs Ad In Georgia With Embarrassingly Silly Mix-Up

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump Win McNamee via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s campaign ran ads in the state of Georgia showing a beautiful landscape from... the country of Georgia.

The digital ad, captured in reports by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Telegraph, calls on voters in the Peach State to register to vote. “REGISTER TO VOTE FOR TRUMP,” reads the message overlayed on an image of flowers growing on a landscape of rolling hills.

That image can be found on Shutterstock. It’s captioned: “Cloudy morning view of the mountain hill in Upper Svanetia, Georgia, Europe.”

The same image is used in a header on the US State Department website page about the country of Georgia, The Telegraph noted. The country, a former Soviet Union republic, sits at the intersection of eastern Europe and western Asia.

“Yikes,” tweeted Ammar Moussa, director of rapid response for the Kamala Harris campaign, sharing a screenshot from the Journal-Constitution’s article about the gaffe.

He mocked the Trump campaign’s “top notch operation.”

Georgia is one of seven battleground states that Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are vying to win in November. President Joe Biden narrowly won the state in 2020, the first win for a Democratic presidential candidate there in nearly 30 years.