OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

Trump speaks at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Aug. 9. AP Photo/Janie Osbourne

Will the Trump campaign say “you’re fired” to this sign designer?

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump headlined a rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday, aiming to bolster support for ousting the state’s Democratic senator, Jon Tester.

During the event, people situated behind Trump held up signs reading, in all capital letters, “Lyin’ Kamala, You’re Fired!” — referring to his presidential opponent, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. (“You’re fired!” was, of course, Trump’s catchphrase while hosting reality show “The Apprentice.”)

However, the words “Lyin’ Kamala” were significantly smaller than “You’re Fired,” and barely visible in some videos and images from the rally. The resulting visual made it look more like the crowd was using Trump’s own slogan against him.

If you squint, you can see the words "Lyin' Kamala" printed above the thicker "You're Fired!" text. AP Photo/Janie Osborne

Having people hold “you’re fired” signs behind you is poor planning pic.twitter.com/XmD71G3zZV — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 10, 2024

Attendees of the rally are pictured with more signs. Brendan Gutenschwager/Anadolu via Getty Images

The signs made an earlier appearance, with the same issue, at Trump’s Atlanta rally last week.