Trump Says US Was 'Cocked And Loaded' To Hit Iran But Aborted With 10 Minutes To Spare

Donald Trump has said the US was “cocked and loaded” to strike Iran on Thursday night but aborted a military attack with just 10 minutes to spare after being told of the potential death toll. In a series of characteristically bombastic tweets posted on Friday, the president said he was ready to “retaliate last night on 3 different sights (sic) when I asked, how many will die”. He said a general told him 150 people, and he cancelled the strikes as “not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone”. Trump also took the opportunity to attack Barack Obama and the nuclear deal which he pulled out of in 2018.

President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran - Gave them 150 Billion Dollars plus I.8 Billion Dollars in CASH! Iran was in big trouble and he bailed them out. Gave them a free path to Nuclear Weapons, and SOON. Instead of saying thank you, Iran yelled..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

....Death to America. I terminated deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. They are a much weakened nation today than at the beginning of my Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

....On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

....proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Ongoing tensions between the US and Iran escalated with the downing of an American surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. Trump suggested that shooting down the drone – which has a wingspan wider than a Boeing 737 – was a foolish error rather than an intentional escalation, suggesting he may have been looking for some way to avoid a crisis. The swift reversal was a stark reminder of the serious risk of military conflict between US and Iranian forces as the Trump administration combines a “maximum pressure” campaign of economic sanctions with a build-up of American forces in the region.

Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran 21 June.