'This Actually Happened': Trump Courtroom Witness Confirms Embarrassing Moment

Donald Trump’s team has angrily denied reports he fell asleep in court last week as his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case got underway, but one witness said on Sunday that he saw it himself.

“I was in the courtroom. I saw him falling asleep,” MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter told the network’s Ayman Mohyeldin. “This is not ‘reportedly.’ This actually happened.”

Alter said he saw the former president nodding off several times on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

“That’s not a good look. It makes it hard for him to call Joe Biden ‘Sleepy Joe,’” he said. “That nickname goes out the window.”

He said Trump was also whispering with his attorneys during the proceedings.

“Not a good look,” he repeated.

