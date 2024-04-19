Trump's Chilling New Courthouse Rant Gets Put On Ice By Critics

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump was cold on Thursday.

The former president complained that temperatures were too low in the courtroom where he is on trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“I’m sitting here for days now, from morning til night, in that freezing room, freezing, everybody was freezing in there,” Trump griped after day three of his trial.

By most accounts, the courtroom was pretty chilly. Trump’s attorney asked the judge to boost the temperature by “just one degree,” but the judge declined with apologies, saying the room was better too cool than too warm.

Trump’s complaint got a frosty reception on social media.

Some critics noted he reportedly feel asleep in court on days one and two, and pointed out that the cool temperatures might help keep him awake. Others just weren’t in the mood to hear it from the former president:

Somebody get this guy some cheese 🧀 to go with that....'whine'... https://t.co/FBbfKeVLmi — Christopher Gibbs (@ChrisRGibbs) April 19, 2024

They are keeping the courtroom “freezing” to keep Trump awake.



pic.twitter.com/I7a9qS4ncz — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) April 19, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen, the “alpha male” candidate. https://t.co/lMe0vSnhF0 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 18, 2024

IT'S SO YOU DON'T FALL ASLEEP IN THE COURTROOM AGAIN https://t.co/OTOzZ2Ctfm — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 18, 2024

His ultimate destination?

Will be hot.

Promise you. https://t.co/rmig9QXGX8 — Neets McKean (@NeetsMcKean) April 18, 2024

Who wants to chip in to buy Donald a winter parka for this trial? https://t.co/IlxsGMK527 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 18, 2024

Somebody get this rugged alpha male a fucking blankie and some mittens. What a PAB!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/FeKHI789XI — Shawn Patterson (@shawnmpatterson) April 18, 2024

Someone bring grandma a shawl. https://t.co/ABUkOBn98n — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 18, 2024

As a former casino owner, he should be well aware that cold temperatures keep people awake! — Four Years Better (@FourYearsBetter) April 18, 2024

SADLY, AND VERY UNFAIRLY, I DO NOT HAVE A TINY ENOUGH VIOLIN TO PLAY WHILE HE IS TALKING. https://t.co/UDrdgoPo5e — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 18, 2024

Give him one of those foil blankets he gave the immigrant children. https://t.co/bw7XXTFXmG — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) April 19, 2024

He needs a blankie for his naps. https://t.co/dDCrJSSVDZ — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) April 18, 2024

Surely his jail cell will be warmer. https://t.co/Z7ebip2DX9 — Todd Domke (@ToddDomke) April 18, 2024

The cold makes his bone spurs ache. https://t.co/3rgDENfyRr — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) April 18, 2024