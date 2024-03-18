Trump Delivers Head-Spinningly Awkward Answer To New Question About Putin

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump on Sunday hemmed and hawed when asked if he blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“I don’t know, but perhaps, I mean possibly, I could say probably. I don’t know.” Trump told Fox News host Howard Kurtz. “He’s a young man, so statistically he’d be alive for a long time. If you go by the insurance numbers, he’d be alive for another 40 years. So something happened that was unusual.”

Navalny died in a Russian prison camp last month at the age of 47. He had been in and out of prison and house arrest for years, as well as hospitals as he had survived multiple attempts on his life over that time.

Many Putin critics and world leaders ― including US President Joe Biden ― have blamed Putin for Navalny’s death.

But Trump, a longtime Putin admirer, wouldn’t go that far.

“I don’t know, you certainly can’t say for sure, but certainly that would look like something very bad happened, right?” said Trump:

HOWARD KURTZ: Do you believe Putin has some responsibility for the death of Navalny?



TRUMP: I don't know pic.twitter.com/82LuPQa0gP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2024