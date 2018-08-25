A former doorman at Trump World Tower has been released from a contract that prohibited him from speaking about his knowledge of an alleged affair between Donald Trump and his housekeeper that resulted in a child.

Dino Sajudin signed a “source agreement” with AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, in 2015 which effectively bought the rights to the story but never published it, reports CNN.

Sajudin’s attorney, Marc Held, said his client had not been able to discuss the contract or the alleged affair without incurring a “significant financial penalty” but he had been “recently” released from the deal by AMI.

The Chief Executive of AMI is David Pecker, who was this week granted immunity as part of a probe into Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

As part of the deal, Pecker agreed to provide information to prosecutors related to payments made to two alleged one-time sexual partners of President Donald Trump ― former Playboy model Karen McDougal and porn actress Stephanie Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels ― in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen and AMI allegedly helped coordinate both payments.