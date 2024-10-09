Trump Flips Out With 'Dumb Women' Rant After Kamala Harris' Interview On The View

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images

Former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump ranted about Democratic rival Kamala Harris’ appearance on The View in yet another unhinged post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

Trump called the hosts of the ABC daytime show “degenerates” and “dumb women.”

The ex-president also claimed Harris “is being exposed as a ‘dummy’ every time she does a show.” Trump was angry after Harris said she wouldn’t have done anything differently from President Joe Biden in the last four years.

Of course, the rhetoric is nothing new from Trump who in recent days has faced widespread backlash for his untruths about the relief effort for Hurricane Helene.

It’s “the height of irresponsibility and frankly callousness,” Harris told the panel of Trump’s comments, in which he has falsely claimed recovery funding has been diverted to help undocumented immigrants, adding Trump is “playing political games for the sake of himself.”

On Sunday, Trump even fumed about a joke that late night host Jimmy Kimmel told about him at the Oscars, seven months ago.

