Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Riverfront Sports on October 09, 2024 Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign has cut a new ad using footage from Republican rival Donald Trump’s recent interview with podcaster Andrew Schulz to remind voters of how Trump inspired one of the darkest days in recent American history.

The 20-second clip begins with Schulz asking Trump what happened to his Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump says he had a great relationship with Pence but when pressed further says, “hmmm.”

The video then swirls into Trump’s eye and mind and then airs footage of Trump supporters chanting to “hang Mike Pence” during the deadly US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. It returns to Trump telling Schulz that Pence “couldn’t cross the line of doing what was right, in my opinion.”

Pence, of course, drew the ire of the MAGA mob after he refused Trump’s demands to not certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Trump still falsely maintains that he won the vote.

Watch the ad here:

Our new ad: “What happened to Mike Pence?” pic.twitter.com/cgAjBMwYOp — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 9, 2024

Elsewhere in the same 90-minute interview released Wednesday, Schulz laughed in serial liar Trump’s face about his claim that he’s “basically a truthful person.”

See that clip here:

Trump: I’m basically a truthful person



Podcaster: *bursts out laughing at him* pic.twitter.com/COOjMi9UMk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 9, 2024