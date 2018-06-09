5 Times Trump Helped Putin When He Probably Shouldn't Have Done

It’s no secret that Donald Trump isn’t afraid to openly criticise pretty much anyone - Theresa May, fellow Republicans and Oprah to name just a few.

But one person conspicuously lacking from the list is Vladimir Putin.

In fact with few notable exceptions, Trump has had nothing but glowing praise for the Russian President and has made a number of decisions while in office that appear to have been to his benefit.

1) The G7 Should Become The G8 Again

Just yesterday Trump said Russia should be attending a Group of Seven summit in Canada, a controversial idea that even Moscow seemed to reject.

Russia was expelled from what was then called the G8 in 2014 because of its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Trump’s suggestion of readmitting Russia was unlikely to gain any traction at the gathering of the group that includes the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, Italy, France and Germany.

“You know, whether you like it or not, and it may not be politically correct, but we have a world to run and the G7, which used to be the G8, they threw Russia out, they can let Russia come back in, because we should have Russia at the negotiating table,” Trump told reporters before leaving Washington.

“Today crystallises precisely why Putin was so eager to see Trump elected,” said Ned Price, a former CIA analyst and the National Security Council spokesman under then-President Barack Obama.

“For Putin, this is return on his investment, and it’s safe to say that his investment has paid off beyond even his wildest dreams.”