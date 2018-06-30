Families Belong Together rallies drew crowds dressed in white to cities big and small across the United States on Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy.

The policy has led to thousands of children being separated from their families at the US-Mexico border and inspired criticism from across the political spectrum.

President Donald Trump partially addressed the issue of family separation in an executive order signed June 20, but the problem is far from solved.

Dozens of activist organisations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, MoveOn and the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, came together to organise the protests, which included more than 600 events on what was a sweltering hot Saturday in much of the country.