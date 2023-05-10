Trump Lawyer Joe Tacopina Heckled On Live TV After Trump Civil Rape Trial

Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina was heckled on Tuesday while talking to reporters outside the Manhattan federal courthouse where a jury had earlier found his client, the former president, liable for sexual abuse — but not rape — of advice columnist E Jean Carroll.

“You’re a fucking Neanderthal,” a man repeatedly shouted at Tacopina in footage that aired live on CNN.

“You’re a fucking coward,” the man said, adding: “Fuck you, Tacopina.”

The heckling came after Tacopina was asked about the jury in the civil lawsuit taking just three hours to reach a verdict. The jury sided with Carroll, who claimed Trump raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s. It said Trump owes Carroll $5 million (£3.95 million) in total damages.

“Yeah, it was fast,” Tacopina said of the relatively quick delivery of the verdict. “I mean, it’s hard to see behind a jury room door. And I don’t know what they were thinking. What it sort of indicates is what people have been saying, which is, in New York, you can’t get a fair trial. And you know, people said, ‘You lost the case when they announced the names of the litigants.’ But again, they found him not liable for the rape.”

Tacopina mostly ignored the heckler until he came to leave.

“OK, I’m going to go now. I have a fan that wants to talk to me over there, so I’m going to go address them,” Tacopina said.

Tacopina is heckled by someone yelling “You’re a fucking Neanderthal” pic.twitter.com/FyxUzeYyY9 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 9, 2023