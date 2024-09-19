Donald Trump Makes Eyebrow-Raising Observation About Kamala Harris

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump Scott Olson via Getty Images

Donald Trump appeared to find it curious that “somehow” a woman was doing better than Joe Biden had been in the presidential race.

During an appearance on Fox News’ Gutfeld! on Wednesday, the Republican nominee reflected on the president’s decision to end his campaign and Vice President Kamala Harris’ entry into the race.

Advertisement

“She doesn’t like doing interviews. And she’s not knowledgeable about economy and various things, and I think it would be a problem,” Trump said. “But you know what? [Biden] was pretty much gone. They said, ‘Joe, it’s over. You’re getting out.’”

“And they put her in, and she somehow — a woman — somehow she’s doing better than he did,” he added. “But I can’t imagine it can last.”

The Harris campaign shared a clip of the moment.

Trump: Kamala Harris is somehow, a woman, doing better pic.twitter.com/oxBb0FHC3r — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 19, 2024

Biden upended the race when he dropped out in July and endorsed Harris to take up the mantle.

Harris leads Trump by 3 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s latest national polling average of what still looks to be an incredibly tight election.

Advertisement

Trump has for decades made problematic comments about women that objectify them and question their intelligence. He has also been accused multiple times of sexual assault and was found liable last year for sexual abuse in a civil case.