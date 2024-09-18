'Time To Put Gramps To Bed': Trump's Bizarre 'Seafront' Claim Leads To Blunt Fact-Check

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a town hall event at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. via Associated Press

Critics are taking Donald Trump to school after the former president made a bizarre claim about the impact of rising sea levels.

“You’ll have more seafront property, right, if that happens,” Trump told an audience in Michigan on Tuesday.

Michigan would not have more “seafront property” as it’s not on the sea, nor is it near the sea. In fact, the entire state is hundreds of feet above sea level.

However, climate change could lead to an increased risk of flooding, coastal erosion and other problems in the state, which borders four of the Great Lakes.

Trump may have been speaking more generally rather than specifically about Michigan, but the claim is still incorrect.

“If I have a little property on the ocean, I have a little bit more property, I have a little bit more ocean,” the former president said.

Trump does, in fact, have property near the ocean, including his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. But rising seas there would not give him “a little bit more property.”

Just the opposite: If the seas were to rise by 10 feet, he’d lose about half of his Mar-a-Lago property... and at 25 feet, there would be nothing left of it at all.

Climate scientist Michael E. Mann, a presidential distinguished professor at the University of Pennsylvania who has fact-checked Trump before, bluntly summed it up:

Time to put gramps to bed https://t.co/r6Lg9r5m8V — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) September 18, 2024

Others also fired back at Trump:

In Jacksonville, the army corps just spent $32.4 million to replenish the beach that eroded from the rising sea. We have houses falling into the ocean along the banks of N. Carolina, due to the rising sea, and he thinks rising water will increase seafront property? https://t.co/nmEnDO9Mk2 — Kelly Lepley ✈🌍👩✈️✈️👩👧👧🇺🇦 (@kclepley) September 18, 2024

You thought Trump wanted to take us back to the 1950’s?! Try 385 MILLION years to the 🌅 of the 🐟 and land 🪴! https://t.co/yl8t9DtA4f pic.twitter.com/rCKn5Q806v — John Higgins (@blueicehiggins) September 18, 2024

For Michigan to gain ✨any✨ beachfront property from climate change, sea levels would have to rise 577 feet for the Atlantic Ocean to connect to the Great Lakes.



Were this to happen, conservatively, 1.5B people would die globally from flooding, displacement, and starvation. https://t.co/OSv8d1gBDf — Nick ✨ (@slothropsmap) September 18, 2024

Lake Michigan is 577 feet above Sea Level. The state currently has 0 feet of seafront.



Maximum sea-level rise if all ice caps were to melt is about 230 feet.



Michigan will never have seafronts in the history of humanity. — Dutchie 🤦♂️| (@DutchieHuigens) September 18, 2024

The world is truly laughing at us right now. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 17, 2024

The future United States under Trump https://t.co/3FW5nO92gH pic.twitter.com/lom7DBuKuv — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) September 18, 2024

If all the ice caps just completely melted away, Michigan would still be far inland. (Florida would just be totally gone, though.) https://t.co/mkcAPF9Ku8 https://t.co/oj7OLVn6eL pic.twitter.com/OXWxyynTtF — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) September 18, 2024

If the sea reached Michigan, this planet would be soo damn blue from outer space, a legit water world https://t.co/0AtksWeQr8 — Vaquer, Iyo, Asuka and Shida enjoyer (broken szn) (@ortiz3570000) September 18, 2024

If Michigan is getting waterfront property because of climate change, we're all dead long before then. https://t.co/au9KE7dEUm — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) September 17, 2024

If Michigan is feeling the effects of sea level rising, I don’t think beachfront property is on people’s minds. https://t.co/JMceNzhLXH — sɴᴀʀᴋᴀsᴛɪᴄ sʜᴇɴᴀɴɪɢᴀɴs™️ 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇦🇱🇻𓍝 (@The_HistOracle) September 18, 2024

Michigan's lowest elevation is the shore of Lake Erie, 571 feet above sea level. If the sea reached Michigan human civilization has already collapsed. FUCK, MAN! This dude is so fucking dumb!!! https://t.co/SiBYIS7BkI — Elon Musk Blows Goats | 🦋 @teleskiguy.bsky.social (@ballfootski) September 18, 2024

