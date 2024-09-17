Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump Mario Tama via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump drew criticism over his latest rant about Democratic rival Kamala Harris, in which he accused the vice president of “KILLING BLACK AND HISPANIC HERITAGE.”

The Republican nominee hurled out the accusation — in all-caps — on his Truth Social platform on Monday in the middle of a lengthy rant about immigration, a key issue in the 2024 election.

Advertisement

“Illegal Migrants” are “POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY” and “taking the JOBS away from Black and Hispanic people who have held them for years,” alleged Trump, echoing his previous racist remarks about “Black jobs” being taken by immigrants, a claim that economists have debunked.

Trump and running mate JD Vance have come under increasing scrutiny in recent days for pushing the baseless claim that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating residents’ pets.

Trump has also repeatedly questioned Harris’ racial identity and falsely suggested his opponent, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, had only happened “to turn Black” recently to boost her political career. Harris, though, has always identified as Black.

The PatriotTakes account shared Trump’s latest rant on X, formerly Twitter:

Trump claims Kamala Harris “is killing Black and Hispanic heritage” and “killing their legacy and their rights.” pic.twitter.com/hne4QG5Dx6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 16, 2024

Advertisement

Critics noted Trump’s “inflammatory language” which came soon after Republicans called for the dialing down of political rhetoric following an apparent second attempt on the former president’s life.

More inflammatory language. He never learns. — SitaRose🌹🇺🇲 🦅 (@SitaRose27) September 16, 2024

Every Republican accusation is their own confession. Trump has been killing Black and Hispanic Heritage for decades. — Jeremy H🇺🇸 (@jeremyfromga) September 16, 2024

Saying that other black and brown people are taking jobs away from the black and brown people of the United States is racist. Obama had a “black job”. Kamala has a “black job”. — Debunk The Right (@DebunkTheRight) September 16, 2024

He definitely isn’t toning it down at all after yesterday now is he? Seems like he’s toning it up even more.



He’s just unfit to be president and it’s more obvious than ever today. — Isiah Sanders (@MrZaySanders) September 16, 2024

Advertisement