'Who Wants To Tell Him?': Trump Mocked Over Baffling 'Great Country' Announcement

In a new post on his Truth Social website, Donald Trump attacked US President Joe Biden, complained about his growing legal problems and made a strange claim about the name of the country if he wins next year’s election.

“We’re gonna have a great country. It’s gonna be called the United States of America,” he said, neglecting the obvious fact that the country is already called the United States of America.

It’s not clear what the former president meant by that, but it comes on the heels of another odd moment on the campaign trail involving the name of the country he hopes to lead.

Last week, Trump said he noticed for the first time that the abbreviation for United States also spells the word “us.”

“I just picked that up. Has anyone ever thought of that? I just picked that up,” he said in New Hampshire, then complained he probably won’t get the credit he deserves for making the “us” discovery.

“Now if we say something genius, they’ll never say it,” Trump said. “They’ve never said ‘Trump’s a great speaker.’”

His critics tore into his new claim about the name of the country:

Who wants to tell him?



Donald Trump on what he would do in a second term: “We’re gonna have a great country – it’s gonna be called the United States of America.”pic.twitter.com/cDXszKKWHc — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 31, 2023

He was the president? Really? https://t.co/lu3MlRyEO4 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) November 1, 2023

Trump to name America the United States of America pic.twitter.com/Ai6ObOrgMV — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) October 31, 2023

I hope we have that term trademarked. Otherwise Trump will grab it and start charging all of us. https://t.co/DgEzXJAFNT — Paul Jacobs (@PaulJacobsMedia) October 31, 2023

"Trump Pledges to Invent the U.S. If Elected Again: 'We're Gonna Have a Great Country – It's Gonna Be Called the United States of America'."



Fool me once shame on you. Fool me 938 times and I must be a MAGA.https://t.co/eUnoDCCSEQ — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) November 1, 2023

We’re gonna have a great country – it’s gonna be called the United States of America — Donald J Trump #quotes #quote #Trump #incoherent — Steve Ramirez (@SteveRamirez) October 31, 2023