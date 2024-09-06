Trump Does Not Know How To React To Putin's Endorsement Of Kamala Harris

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Kamala Harris Associated Press

Donald Trump seemed to flounder on stage yesterday when he acknowledged Vladimir Putin had endorsed his rival, Kamala Harris.

“Putin came out today – he endorsed Kamala,” Trump said at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday.

“I didn’t know, was I supposed to call him up and say thank you very much, I appreciate it?

I don’t know – I don’t know exactly what to say about that. I don’t know if I’m insulted or he did me a favour?”

The Russian president ironically endorsed Trump’s rival for the White House ahead of November’s presidential election earlier this week, saying: “She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that everything is fine with her.”

He suggested this could mean Harris would not impose further sanctions against Russia if she got into office.

His remarks were widely interpreted as sarcastic, considering a second Trump administration is expected to offer much less support to beleaguered Ukraine.

And, even if his endorsement was taken seriously by spectators, any association with the Kremlin would likely damage the presidential candidate’s image – again, working to the Republican party’s advantage.

But, clearly Trump did not get the memo.

The White House did though, judging from its irate response.

National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on Thursday: “Mr Putin ought to stop talking about our elections, period.

“He shouldn’t be favouring anybody one way or another.

“The only people who should get to determine who the next president of the United States is is the American people.

“And we would greatly appreciate it if Mr Putin would, A, stop talking about our election and, B, stop interfering in it.”

This is not the first time Putin has tried to sow confusion ahead of November’s presidential election.

Earlier this year, he backed Joe Biden before the current president dropped out to be replaced by Harris.

The Russian president claimed Biden is “more experienced [than Trump], he’s predictable”.

Trump seemed to take that backing better than Putin’s endorsement of Harris, saying at the time that it was a “great compliment”, and “of course, he would say that”.

The Republican nominee claimed Putin “would have his dream of getting Ukraine because of Biden”.

Trump has never revealed his plan for ending the Ukraine-Russia war, but there are concerns he would settle the conflict by giving large chunks of Ukrainian territory to Putin.