Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 20, 2024. via Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump was asked about his pronouns on Fox News, and his answer left critics shaking their heads.

In the second part of an interview that aired Tuesday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mentioned that Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has “she/her” in her social media bio to indicate her pronouns.

“What are your pronouns?” Ingraham asked Trump.

“I have no — I don’t want pronouns,” the Republican nominee said.

“So, you’re fluid? What is that?” Ingraham replied.

“Nobody even knows what that means. Ask her to describe exactly what that means,” Trump added.

Clearly, that’s not true. Pronouns are a crucial part of the English language, helping people describe things without repeatedly using names or nouns.

It’s also a way for trans or nonbinary people, or their allies, to indicate and affirm their gender identity, avoid misgendering and signal respect. For this reason, many people include their pronouns in their social media bios.

Republicans, who have been systematically attacking LGBTQ+ and especially trans rights across the country, often ridicule those who state their pronouns, in some cases going as far as introducing legislation that would prohibit people from using pronouns that don’t correspond to their sex assigned at birth.

Trump’s remark prompted some schooling and much mockery online.

everyone has pronouns asshole it comes free with the whole speaking a language thing https://t.co/xQ14DLRKx6 — none gender (@leftfemme) July 31, 2024

This grown ass man who was PRESIDENT really needs basic elementary school english lessons I’m crying https://t.co/BBrce0BsVM pic.twitter.com/H2IKt0uS1e — capri (@Capriiart) July 31, 2024

Pronouns are actually basic English and pretty easy to understand https://t.co/cckxECFzDU — Kaydon (@KaydonsThoughts) July 31, 2024

OUR FIRST ANY/ALL PRESIDENT https://t.co/I7RggT4vvk — Natalie Wynn (@ContraPoints) July 31, 2024

there is an actual candidate on a presidential ballot who doesn’t legitimately know what a pronoun is, and there are real human beings out there who will vote for him. unbelievable country we live in https://t.co/FASBBL7a7V — Connor and The New World (@ConnYoungberg) July 31, 2024

The whole “war on pronouns” thing just makes people sound like fucking morons. I have no idea how they say that shit with their full chests. Just openly admitting to not understanding basic grammar. https://t.co/9g64LImlWk — Tanner & Wolverine (@Tanner_Slavin) July 31, 2024

"i dont even want pronouns"... so he admits he's uneducated and doesn't know that pronouns are literally part of english class🤣 https://t.co/prf5qDQIcF — OT🪬 (@everythingboutT) July 31, 2024

the people who want to defund the department of education asking what she/her pronouns mean btw https://t.co/MY0LiTqsmb pic.twitter.com/zfDCtJDsak — blaine (@jamietaylorz) July 31, 2024

“no pronouns” …is the policy republicans are running on. what useful, important, and impactful legislative + executive stances. https://t.co/IkDr6LwaaS — danisha carter (@danishacarterr) July 31, 2024

Trump, who once claimed to "know the best words," has no clue what pronouns are. https://t.co/bsFfXKIFDr — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 30, 2024

