Former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday raised eyebrows and bee-wildered critics with his latest weird attack on his 2024 election rival, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
Trump at an event in Mint Hill, North Carolina, repeated his allegation that his recent ABC News-hosted presidential debate against Harris was “three on one” because of the moderators’ fact-checking of his comments.
“I always have unequal odds but we handled it very well, we got great marks on that debate,” Trump continued about his performance, which included that bonkers baseless claim about Haitian migrants eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio. For the record, many conservatives said Trump’s showing against Harris was a flop.
Then came the wild tangent:
We had a woman debating. She just talked about, like, the birds and the bees. She didn’t talk about … when you asked a question, there was never an answer. There was never any knowledge. When you saw her the other day, and by the way, when she did the interview previous with the Pennsylvania person who was a nice person, I know him very well, they were the softest questions, she was unable, literally unable to answer the questions. We can’t have that. We cannot have it. We need four strong years, we have to bring our country back.
Watch from the 24-minute mark here:
The former president then returned to his script, but not before critics on social media pounced on his rhetoric — in particular the “birds and the bees” line.