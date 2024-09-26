PoliticsDonald Trumpus newsKamala Harris

Donald Trump Speech Takes Seriously Bonkers Turn With ‘Birds And Bees’ Twist

The former president's latest weird attack on Kamala Harris had critics buzzing.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday raised eyebrows and bee-wildered critics with his latest weird attack on his 2024 election rival, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump at an event in Mint Hill, North Carolina, repeated his allegation that his recent ABC News-hosted presidential debate against Harris was “three on one” because of the moderators’ fact-checking of his comments.

“I always have unequal odds but we handled it very well, we got great marks on that debate,” Trump continued about his performance, which included that bonkers baseless claim about Haitian migrants eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio. For the record, many conservatives said Trump’s showing against Harris was a flop.

Then came the wild tangent:

We had a woman debating. She just talked about, like, the birds and the bees. She didn’t talk about … when you asked a question, there was never an answer. There was never any knowledge. When you saw her the other day, and by the way, when she did the interview previous with the Pennsylvania person who was a nice person, I know him very well, they were the softest questions, she was unable, literally unable to answer the questions. We can’t have that. We cannot have it. We need four strong years, we have to bring our country back.

Watch from the 24-minute mark here:

The former president then returned to his script, but not before critics on social media pounced on his rhetoric — in particular the “birds and the bees” line.

Donald Trump: “We got great marks on that debate. We had a women debating, she just talked about, like, the birds and the bees…There was never an answer. There was never any knowledge.”

What is he talking about? pic.twitter.com/X5dkFu0Jcp

— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 25, 2024

Donald Trump on Vice President Harris: “We had a woman debating. She just talked about, like, the birds and the bees"

Poor Donald. He’s still licking his wounds after getting destroyed on the debate stage. pic.twitter.com/Sx1gSdlSAa

— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 25, 2024

Trump bizarrely says Kamala Harris "just talked about, like, the birds and the bees" during the debate.

We didn't think his lies could get any weirder, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/pm9E82h9sT

— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) September 25, 2024

I do not recall Harris discussing birds or bees, but I do remember Trump talking baout Haitians eating the dogs, cats and pets of Springfield. I also remember her baiting him like a bull fighter and Trump repeatedly goring himself by running headfirst into her barbs over and over…

— Bhodili (@bhodili2) September 25, 2024

Maybe he’s buzzed?

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 25, 2024

What a misogynist piece of shit. He's so rattled about being beaten by a woman.

— Your Aunt Tab (@Tejana_Tab) September 25, 2024

Trump is not well!

Kamala talking about the birds and the bees at the debate?

Wait — does he not know what that means?!? Lmao 😂

pic.twitter.com/vPjMJBNYcH

— Alexander Hamilton 🇺🇸 (@TheeThomasB) September 25, 2024
