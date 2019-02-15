As if a government shutdown wasn’t enough, US President Donald Trump is set to declare a state of emergency over funding his campaign promise to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.
Caught yourself asking: “What emergency?” Well, it’s a valid question.
The move would attempt to bypass congressional approval to spend billions of dollars on the border wall, which he originally vowed Mexico would pay to build.
“President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action ― including a national emergency ― to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Thursday.
Despite Trump’s desperate attempts, border crossings into the US are actually at an all-time low, with drug smuggling mostly taking part through legal entry points.
It comes after the president approved a Congress spending bill to avoid another shutdown (see our handy guide if you want more background), which also granted him nearly $1.4bn towards extra fencing on the border.
However, he will use his executive powers to re-route disaster funds earmarked for the aftermath of events such as the California wildfires to reach his target for the entire project, which is almost $6bn.
The president is expected to officially announce the move on Friday afternoon, so here’s what you need to know.
What Is A State Of Emergency?
The call allows the US government to enact powers that would not normally be summoned under normal circumstances.
It puts departments into emergency mode, with 123 statutory powers made available to the government, from military to agricultural procedures.
When Is It Usually Declared?
It is normally called upon in a crisis, or when national security is threatened. A state of emergency was called after 9/11, for example.
The US has so far declared 58 states of emergency since 1979, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Barack Obama declared a state of emergency during the swine flu epidemic a decade ago, in a bid to ensure proper patient care.
Trump’s plan is unprecedented, and campaigners warn it could set a dangerous blueprint, as the move has never before been invoked over a campaign promise that lawmakers do not agree on.
The move allows Trump to act without Congress, which controls the government purse strings.
Where Will The Money Come From?
The move could see billions of dollars taken out of funds reserved for disaster recovery – money which has been earmarked by the Pentagon, the US Department of Defence.
Funds put aside for reconstruction efforts in California, parts of which were recently gutted by wildfires, as well as for reconstruction efforts in hurricane-ruined Puerto Rico could also be re-routed into paying for the obstruction. Taking money from those efforts would get Trump nearly $5bn, not far from his $5.7bn total.
Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico, Jenniffer González, wrote to the president on Thursday, saying: “Seventeen months after the impact of Hurricane Maria, these projects remain critical for the recovery and economic resurgence of the people of Puerto Rico”.
What Will The Consequences Be?
Lawsuits, lawsuits, and more lawsuits. Officials from the Puerto Rican government have said they will take immediate legal action should Trump divert their much-needed cash.
It is thought House Democrats and other parties who are threatened with stripped funds could also sue Trump and attempts are expected to be made to block the move through legislation.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the proposed move a “gross abuse of the power of the presidency”.
Senator Marco Rubio is among a number of Republicans denouncing Trump’s call, warning last month that it could set a bad precedent.