As if a government shutdown wasn’t enough, US President Donald Trump is set to declare a state of emergency over funding his campaign promise to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Caught yourself asking: “What emergency?” Well, it’s a valid question.

The move would attempt to bypass congressional approval to spend billions of dollars on the border wall, which he originally vowed Mexico would pay to build.

“President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action ― including a national emergency ― to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Thursday.

Despite Trump’s desperate attempts, border crossings into the US are actually at an all-time low, with drug smuggling mostly taking part through legal entry points.

It comes after the president approved a Congress spending bill to avoid another shutdown (see our handy guide if you want more background), which also granted him nearly $1.4bn towards extra fencing on the border.

However, he will use his executive powers to re-route disaster funds earmarked for the aftermath of events such as the California wildfires to reach his target for the entire project, which is almost $6bn.

The president is expected to officially announce the move on Friday afternoon, so here’s what you need to know.

What Is A State Of Emergency?

The call allows the US government to enact powers that would not normally be summoned under normal circumstances.

It puts departments into emergency mode, with 123 statutory powers made available to the government, from military to agricultural procedures.