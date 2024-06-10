Trump Takes His Hatred Of Sharks To Bizarre New Level In Wild Rally Rant

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Two of Donald Trump’s signature dislikes met head-on during a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday as the former president railed against both renewable energy and sharks in a wild rant.

Trump, who has frequently attacked electric vehicles, on Sunday complained that electric boats are so heavy they are prone to sinking ― but went off on several tangents as he spoke, including one about sharks.

Then, he wondered if it was better to be on a sinking electric boat or in the water with a shark.

“Do I get electrocuted if the boat is sinking, water goes over the battery, the boat is sinking, do I stay on top of the boat and get electrocuted, or do I jump over by the shark and not get electrocuted?” he asked.

Trump was clear on which he would choose.

“I’ll take electrocution every single time,” he said. “I’m not getting near the shark.”

Trump: It must be because of my relationship with M.I.T., very smart, I say, what would happen if the boat sank, and you have this tremendously powerful battery, and the battery is now underwater…. Do I get electrocuted or do I jump over by the shark? pic.twitter.com/zAUkDoOBD3 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2024

Trump went off on a similar tangent last year.

Any risk of electrocution is not exclusive to electric boats. Many gas-powered watercraft have batteries to power appliances on board, leading to injuries and deaths from electric shock drowning ― a danger that has existed since well before electric-powered boats.

The Boat Owners Association of The United States says these incidents are “often the result of faulty wiring and equipment on boats or docks.”

However, Trump has frequently attacked most sources of renewable energy, including electric boats, electric cars and windmills.

He’s also not a fan of sharks.

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump which the former president denies, told In Touch Weekly in 2011 that he’s “obsessed” with sharks.

“Terrified of sharks,” she said. “He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’”

Trump has ― indirectly ― confirmed Daniels’ claim.

“I’m not a big fan of sharks,” he said in 2020. “I have people calling me up, ‘Sir, we have a fund to save the shark, it’s called Save The Shark.’ I say, ‘No, thank you, I have other things I can contribute to.’”

Trump’s critics on social media were baffled by the strange rant:

This is like listening to your senile uncle at the dinner table after he has that third drink. https://t.co/lLEnQ8vXWn — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 9, 2024

If this 90 seconds was during a Biden speech Fox would spend the next month on it declaring his mind is gone. https://t.co/kBCgq1Tgra — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) June 9, 2024

Questions:

1) Who's selling (dumb) people boats that sink due to weight?

2) Gas powered boats also have batteries, why isn't there an epidemic of electrocuted boaters?

3) Wouldn't the shark get electrocuted, too?

4) Timecode :41????

5) The MIT friend is made up, right? https://t.co/XiuQf1P12C — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 9, 2024

Really just a raving lunatic at this point. A cash-strapped avatar for dummies. A felonious stupidity magnet. https://t.co/WUNseCsQ93 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 9, 2024

my kingdom to whoever finds me this strain of edible https://t.co/Hrntc7HV5D — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 10, 2024

It’s tough for any Trump cognitive decline to stand out because his depth of knowledge on any topic has always been subterranean, but also indistinguishable from 99% of Republican thought leaders.



I don’t know if he has dementia.

I do know he’s an intellectual titan in the GOP. https://t.co/8Q6zr3Brgi — Joe Rossi (@JoeLATrib) June 9, 2024

Some candidates go to Nevada and make promises they can’t keep about Yucca Mountain. Others go to the middle of the desert and warn of shark attacks. https://t.co/7MEtWVpDoc — Sasha Issenberg (@sissenberg) June 10, 2024

President. This man was president. Some of y'all want to make him so again. And I'm just over here trying to figure out what the heck I'm living through. https://t.co/jUDEc2KLiR — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) June 9, 2024

Captain Queeg would call this too weird https://t.co/QCRWx2EscF — Gregg Easterbrook (@EasterbrookG) June 9, 2024

It's completely fine to say "I prefer Trump's policies over Biden's." We can argue the nuances of that, but it at least makes some sense as an argument. But seriously, we have to stop saying "Biden is losing his cognitive abilities, but Trump isn't." It's just not accurate. https://t.co/cnWVQGe8nQ — ross king (@rosskingmusic) June 9, 2024

