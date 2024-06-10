Trump Takes His Hatred Of Sharks To Bizarre New Level In Wild Rally Rant

Two of Donald Trump’s signature dislikes met head-on during a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday as the former president railed against both renewable energy and sharks in a wild rant.
Trump, who has frequently attacked electric vehicles, on Sunday complained that electric boats are so heavy they are prone to sinking ― but went off on several tangents as he spoke, including one about sharks.
Then, he wondered if it was better to be on a sinking electric boat or in the water with a shark.
“Do I get electrocuted if the boat is sinking, water goes over the battery, the boat is sinking, do I stay on top of the boat and get electrocuted, or do I jump over by the shark and not get electrocuted?” he asked.
Trump was clear on which he would choose.
“I’ll take electrocution every single time,” he said. “I’m not getting near the shark.”
Trump went off on a similar tangent last year.
Any risk of electrocution is not exclusive to electric boats. Many gas-powered watercraft have batteries to power appliances on board, leading to injuries and deaths from electric shock drowning ― a danger that has existed since well before electric-powered boats.
The Boat Owners Association of The United States says these incidents are “often the result of faulty wiring and equipment on boats or docks.”
However, Trump has frequently attacked most sources of renewable energy, including electric boats, electric cars and windmills.
He’s also not a fan of sharks.
Porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump which the former president denies, told In Touch Weekly in 2011 that he’s “obsessed” with sharks.
“Terrified of sharks,” she said. “He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’”
Trump has ― indirectly ― confirmed Daniels’ claim.
“I’m not a big fan of sharks,” he said in 2020. “I have people calling me up, ‘Sir, we have a fund to save the shark, it’s called Save The Shark.’ I say, ‘No, thank you, I have other things I can contribute to.’”
Trump’s critics on social media were baffled by the strange rant: