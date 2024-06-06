PoliticsDonald TrumpFox NewsSean Hannity

Donald Trump's 2 Criteria For A President Has People Scratching Their Heads

Some critics suggested the former president endorsed Joe Biden with the comment.
Lee Moran
Donald Trump drew mockery after he named two qualities that he believes a US president must have.

“We need a president that’s sharp and that’s respected,” the former president told Fox News personality Sean Hannity in an interview that aired on Wednesday.

Watch from the 7:45 mark here:

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s assertion came during a discussion about America’s place on the world stage and as Trump warned “we’re closer to World War 3” than ever before.

Critics on X (formerly Twitter), including President Joe Biden’s campaign, took issue with Trump’s criteria — and suggested he possesses neither quality:

