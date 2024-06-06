LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump drew mockery after he named two qualities that he believes a US president must have.

“We need a president that’s sharp and that’s respected,” the former president told Fox News personality Sean Hannity in an interview that aired on Wednesday.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s assertion came during a discussion about America’s place on the world stage and as Trump warned “we’re closer to World War 3” than ever before.

Critics on X (formerly Twitter), including President Joe Biden’s campaign, took issue with Trump’s criteria — and suggested he possesses neither quality:

Trump, who told Americans to inject bleach, could barely walk down a ramp, and was laughed at by the United Nations: “We need a president who is sharp and respected” pic.twitter.com/1IF5ZFpfUE — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 6, 2024

TRUMP: “We need a president who is sharp and respected”



Take your own advice, Donald. Drop out of the race.

pic.twitter.com/3NpfcMHWmK — Trump L’s (@Trump_Losses) June 6, 2024

I was not expecting him to endorse Joe Biden. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) June 6, 2024