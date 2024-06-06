Donald Trump drew mockery after he named two qualities that he believes a US president must have.
“We need a president that’s sharp and that’s respected,” the former president told Fox News personality Sean Hannity in an interview that aired on Wednesday.
Watch from the 7:45 mark here:
Advertisement
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s assertion came during a discussion about America’s place on the world stage and as Trump warned “we’re closer to World War 3” than ever before.
Critics on X (formerly Twitter), including President Joe Biden’s campaign, took issue with Trump’s criteria — and suggested he possesses neither quality:
Advertisement