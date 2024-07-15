Trump Tells Reporter What He 'Wasn't Expecting' After Assassination Attempt

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A reporter close to Donald Trump said he spoke to the former president after Saturday’s assassination attempt and found him to be in “very good spirits” despite what had happened.

CNBC’s Joe Kernen said Trump was “on the mend,” but suffering from a “little problem” with his right ear.

Footage from the shooting shows Trump bleeding from the ear. The former president said on his Truth Social website that he was grazed by the bullet, which “pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

Kernen, who is friends with Trump, said the former president told him he was “gratified” by the supportive phone calls he’s received since the shooting from both sides of the aisle.

“He said ‘I’ve heard from people that I wasn’t expecting to hear from,’” including Democrats, Kernen said.

See his full conversation with MSNBC’s Katy Tur below: