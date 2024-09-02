'Maybe That's The Reason': Trump Thinks He Knows Why God Saved Him From Assassination

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. via Associated Press

Donald Trump said he believes in God more since surviving an assassination attempt in July.

“I think you think, like, if you believed in God, you believe in God more,” Trump said on Fox News on Sunday. “And somebody said, like, ‘why?’ And I’d like to think that God thinks that I’m gonna straighten out our country. Our country is so sick and it’s so broken. Our country is just broken, and maybe that was the reason, I don’t know.”

Advertisement

Three other people were shot, including one victim who was killed.

Trump made similar comments last week when Phil McGraw, aka TV’s Dr Phil, asked if he thought he was a “reason” he was spared.

“I mean, the only thing I can think is that God loves our country,” Trump said. “And he thinks we’re going to bring our country back. He wants to bring it back.”

“You believe you have more to do,” McGraw said. “You weren’t done. You were spared for a reason.”