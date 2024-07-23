Trump's 4-Word Attack On Kamala Harris Gets Turned Back At Him In Most Humiliating Way

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump’s latest attack on Vice President Kamala Harris quickly backfired on social media as his critics used his insult against him.

One day after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris, Trump dismissed her as “dumb as a rock,” causing the phrase to trend on X.

Advertisement

But most of those messages weren’t in support of the former president.

Instead, Trump’s critics used the phrase to remind him of some of his most infamous claims and comments, from injecting disinfectant as a potential Covid-19 treatment to windmill cancer to the time he looked up at the sun during an eclipse:

"Dumb as a Rock" Trump is pic.twitter.com/fo0ZsNe7pR — MAGA is anti-Democracy 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 #KHive (@JanSImagine) July 22, 2024

Dumb as a Rock pic.twitter.com/zK6i0knsAM — Deb RN (@DebBro6) July 22, 2024

I don’t think I’ve ever seen his insult game this lame. The old demented lunatic doesn’t know what to do. pic.twitter.com/VcNwbYjyJp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024

Advertisement

The guy that looked directly into the solar eclipse is calling someone "Dumb as a Rock" pic.twitter.com/e0SwJN5ifL — 𝔸𝕝𝕪𝕤𝕤𝕒 𝕁𝕖𝕗𝕗𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕠𝕟 🎬✍ (@AlyssAdventures) July 23, 2024

Dude who bankrupted casinos calls someone else "dumb as a rock" 🤔🤨🙄😵💫🤪 https://t.co/fv2GSAP3su — Break the glass ceiling (@fitness_linda) July 22, 2024

Windmills cause cancer. Can we nuke the hurricane? And drink bleach is calling someone dumb as a rock? Hmmmm interesting to say the least. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Beacon of Half Truth 🤣🤣🤣 (@Brashnotboring) July 22, 2024

She’s “dumb as a rock” but he donated $5K to her when she ran for AG? pic.twitter.com/aMLD2RoyTu — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) July 22, 2024

"Dumb as a rock" from a man who thinks stealth bombers are invisible, batteries in boats electrocute you, drinking bleach is good, Hannibal Lechter is a real person. God help us https://t.co/zeyteeo9et — Janet Forster (@JanetForster1) July 22, 2024

Advertisement

Imagine that the same motherfucker who drew on a weather map with a sharpie (thinking nobody would know that he drew on a weather map with a sharpie) just called someone “dumb as a rock”. pic.twitter.com/XZheHY35n9 — ☠️Scotty303☠️ (@Scotty3O3) July 23, 2024

Windmills cause cancer. Can we nuke the hurricane? And drink bleach is calling someone dumb as a rock? Hmmmm interesting to say the least. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Beacon of Half Truth 🤣🤣🤣 (@Brashnotboring) July 22, 2024

I hope women take notice that Trump is in the habit of calling them dumb and crazy pic.twitter.com/1eePdATvf0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2024