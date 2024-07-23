Trump's 4-Word Attack On Kamala Harris Gets Turned Back At Him In Most Humiliating Way

Donald Trump’s latest attack on Vice President Kamala Harris quickly backfired on social media as his critics used his insult against him.
One day after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris, Trump dismissed her as “dumb as a rock,” causing the phrase to trend on X.
But most of those messages weren’t in support of the former president.
Instead, Trump’s critics used the phrase to remind him of some of his most infamous claims and comments, from injecting disinfectant as a potential Covid-19 treatment to windmill cancer to the time he looked up at the sun during an eclipse:
