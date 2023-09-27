PoliticsDonald Trumpus news2024 election

Donald Trump’s ‘Odd Obsession’ Laid Bare In MSNBC’s Mocking Supercut

"I don’t know what to say," Willie Geist, of the Morning Joe show, responded to the montage.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Morning Joe used a mocking montage to poke fun at one of former US President Donald Trump’s “odd” obsessions.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said Trump had taken his years-long “vendetta” against wind turbines “to a new level” after he baselessly ranted during a recent campaign rally that whales are being driven “crazy” by them.

“Did he just say, ‘I know a lot about wind?’” Brzezinski joked after airing the supercut on Tuesday.

“I have no comment,” responded co-host Willie Geist. “I don’t know what to say.”

Watch Raw Story’s video here:

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Suggest a correction

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go To Homepage
Close

What's Hot