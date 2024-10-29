Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump declared he is “the opposite of a Nazi” and received a stark reminder on social media of how he was once referred to by his own running mate, JD Vance.

“I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite of a Nazi,” Trump claimed at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, amid making baseless claims that Democratic rival Kamala Harris is calling him and anyone who votes for him “Nazis.”

Advertisement

Trump also said his late father, Fred Trump, would tell him never to say the word Nazi or refer to the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

The Republicans Against Trump group shared footage of the comments online:

Trump: “My father used to always say, 'Never use the word Nazi. Never use that word. Never use the word Hitler. Don't use that word…I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite of a Nazi.” pic.twitter.com/YmpVLY0ZU7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 29, 2024

Critics, however, pointed out how now-Republican vice presidential candidate Vance warned in 2016 that Trump, whose authoritarian rhetoric has escalated in recent weeks, could one day become “America’s Hitler.”

“I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,” Vance wrote at the time in a private message to a former Yale Law School roommate, the now-Democratic Georgia state Senator Josh McLaurin.

Advertisement

Of course, Vance has since performed an astonishing 180 to become Trump’s No. 2 in the 2024 election.

Last week, Trump’s White House chief of staff, John Kelly, said Trump had praised Hitler to him and is a “fascist.”

Bruh, your running mate called you the next American Hitler!!! — MSG(R) Miles🇺🇸 (@MSG_MILES) October 29, 2024

The person who said you are America’s Hitler is your running mate! — Sally Gardner (@newt50) October 29, 2024

So he is seriously ignoring that his running mate called him “”America’s Hitler.” — AndyBarkshear (@andybarkshear) October 29, 2024

Advertisement