Former US President Donald Trump drew backlash on Wednesday for his campaign’s latest fundraising email, which critics called “unhinged,” “disgusting” and dangerous.
It also had CNN’s Jim Acosta asking whether the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was truly “out of control” following his hush money trial conviction last month.
The headline of the email read: “HAUL OUT THE GUILLOTINE!”
“They want me BEHEADED after this verdict,” Trump claimed in a money-beg that Acosta shared on X, formerly Twitter. “And it’s not just me they want gone, THEY’RE REALLY COMING AFTER YOU!” the ex-POTUS added.
Trump, who in recent weeks has ramped up his rhetoric about seeking revenge on his rivals if he wins back the White House in November, asked supporters if they remembered “when that sicko Kathy Griffin made the rounds parading my BEHEADED head when I was President?!”
Comedian Griffin was investigated by the Secret Service in 2017 after she shared online a photo of her holding what resembled Trump’s severed head smeared in fake blood.
“The radical-left CHEERED! Obama and Biden were SILENT! And the Fake News BLASTED it everywhere!” the email continued, also claiming “the SAD and HORRIFIC TRUTH is that this is STILL the Sick Dream of every Trump-Deranged lunatic out there!”
Acosta suggested on the air that “nobody’s really made a big deal out of” this email and asked, “Are we getting a little too numb to this kind of rhetoric? Is it getting out of control? Is he out of control?”
Watch from the 3-minute mark here:
Other critics slammed the email too: