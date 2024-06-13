LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump spokesperson Caroline Sunshine offered eye-roll-worthy praise of the former president on Wednesday.

Trump is “like a pair of glasses for the American people,” Sunshine declared on right-wing Real America’s Voice.

“It’s always through him that they can see the truth,” Sunshine claimed of Trump, who made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his time in office and to this day incorrectly maintains the 2020 election was stolen from him by President Joe Biden.

Sunshine’s claim came during a discussion on House Republicans voting to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

The Trump lackey also argued that “sunlight is the best disinfectant” which is “something unique” about Trump.

Other descriptions of Trump from his acolytes and fans have gone viral in recent days.

Fox News’ Emily Compagno earlier this week said Trump’s teleprompter meltdown at a Las Vegas rally made him look like a “totally real, normal American.”