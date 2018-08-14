Turquoise-coloured Chardonnay Anyone? Blue Wine Is Being Shipped From Spain

Holidaymakers in the French resort of Sete can’t get enough of a new turquoise-coloured chardonnay that has been developed in Spain.

Restaurants, beach bars, holidaymakers and local residents have drunk their way through the first 2,000-bottle consignment of the turquoise-coloured beverage called Vindigo.

Now Rene Le Bail, the entrepreneur who sourced the wine and has put in an order for 35,000 more bottles from the vineyard, in the Almeria region. He said it boasts aromas of cherry, raspberry and passion fruit.