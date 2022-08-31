Twitter Circle Allows You To Select Close Friends And It's About To Get Interesting

Twitter

Twitter is not a place for the faint hearted. Despite it being the land of memes and relatable jokes, if you tweet a somewhat unpopular opinion, you’ll soon be regretting it. If you think Beyoncé’s latest album is overrated, I’d keep that to yourself. That movie that everyone loves, which you hate? Don’t tweet about that, you’re probably better off keeping it in the drafts.

When you tweet, you’re usually not in control of who gets to see or engage with it, unless your profile is locked down and completely private...until now.

Twitter has launched a new feature called ‘Twitter Circle.’ It allows you to limit individual tweets to a smaller specific audience, essentially similar to the ‘close friends’ feature on Instagram.

The feature was first trialled in May and given to a few select users, but now everyone can join in the fun. You can add up to 150 users to your Twitter Circle, including people who don’t even follow you.

To activate the VIP group, open the tweet composer (like you’re about to send a new tweet) and choose the dropdown menu at the top left corner, then click ‘Circle’. You can select who you want in your circle by hitting the edit button. Anyone included in your circle will see a highlighted badge that says “Only people in @[username]’s Twitter Circle can see this tweet” beneath posts sent to your circle.

Sometimes when you tweet you only want your friends to see it and Twitter Circle is perfect for this. Since more users have discovered they have the feature, it’s all anyone can talk about – and they’re fast leaning that this feature makes things interesting...

Some are excited to be added to people’s Twitter Circle

Feeling very validated at how many Twitter Circles I’m a part of. pic.twitter.com/laDi9gH38x — Greggs and Tomelettes (@waystarbobco) August 31, 2022

If I am on your Twitter Circles I am thrilled and honoured and a most wilful audience to your darkest desires and most unhinged thoughts. Best regards. — Vahishtai 🏳️‍🌈 (@billimaharani) August 30, 2022

I’m honored to be apart of y’all’s twitter circles<3 — lex (@alexisraquelmtz) August 30, 2022

being added to twitter circles pic.twitter.com/tHQGukff5f — Bella (@beeeepbeeeeeep) August 30, 2022

But realising you need to be careful with who you add to your Circle...

Now that everyone has access to Twitter circles, I need people to practice serious discernment. Do not screenshot and share peoples circle tweets. Interact in the circle and in the circle only. This is a VIP section. Act like you been here before. — hot girl zo (@zxsmithh) August 30, 2022

reminder that these folks on twitter aren’t your friends. be careful what you post in them circles please. — tall spice (@bigbodybae) August 30, 2022

If ppl will screenshot & post your tweets so that those who are blocked can see them—why do y’all think your twitter circles are safe? Ppl are informants — Leader of the Resistance (@elcavaqueen) August 31, 2022

So honoured to be a part of your circles! I understand and will adhere to the Code of Ethics: "When you come here, what you see hear, let it stay here or don't come back here." — 📍The Foodie Traveller (@theonlysabriena) August 30, 2022

We’re all deciding what we’ll be using our Twitter Circle for...

now I got my circles time to misbehave — Glo🦋 (@africanglo) August 30, 2022

me picking what i should overshare on my twitter circles: pic.twitter.com/LmVl2S5ivS — Eva (@evalita) August 31, 2022

My twitter circles is literally just me at the moment for all my inner ramblings, hopeless romantic and sad tweets.



I think my followers will appreciate those types of tweets will be off their timeline. — ਸ਼ੇਰਨੀ-ਏ-ਪੰਜਾਬ (@SarkyIntrovert) August 31, 2022

And it looks like newsfeeds are about to get interesting.

everybody’s using twitter circles now like there’s no point in having a public account anymore LOL WEVE CHOSEN OUR TRUE FOLLOWERS — pob (@dinospob) August 31, 2022

Twitter circles will be useful for posting a subtweet on main and then immediately informing your trusted peers who the subtweet is about — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 30, 2022

wonder how many film critics have started breaking social media embargoes on their twitter circles already — Alistair Ryder (@YesitsAlistair) August 31, 2022

Add me to your Twitter circles and then divulge the most scandalous gossip you’ve ever heard in your life. I need it to live — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) August 30, 2022