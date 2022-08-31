Twitter Circle Allows You To Select Close Friends And It's About To Get Interesting

Twitter is not a place for the faint hearted. Despite it being the land of memes and relatable jokes, if you tweet a somewhat unpopular opinion, you’ll soon be regretting it. If you think Beyoncé’s latest album is overrated, I’d keep that to yourself. That movie that everyone loves, which you hate? Don’t tweet about that, you’re probably better off keeping it in the drafts.
When you tweet, you’re usually not in control of who gets to see or engage with it, unless your profile is locked down and completely private...until now.
Twitter has launched a new feature called ‘Twitter Circle.’ It allows you to limit individual tweets to a smaller specific audience, essentially similar to the ‘close friends’ feature on Instagram.
The feature was first trialled in May and given to a few select users, but now everyone can join in the fun. You can add up to 150 users to your Twitter Circle, including people who don’t even follow you.
To activate the VIP group, open the tweet composer (like you’re about to send a new tweet) and choose the dropdown menu at the top left corner, then click ‘Circle’. You can select who you want in your circle by hitting the edit button. Anyone included in your circle will see a highlighted badge that says “Only people in @[username]’s Twitter Circle can see this tweet” beneath posts sent to your circle.
Sometimes when you tweet you only want your friends to see it and Twitter Circle is perfect for this. Since more users have discovered they have the feature, it’s all anyone can talk about – and they’re fast leaning that this feature makes things interesting...