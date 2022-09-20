From A Spider Surprise To Boris Bashing: How Twitter Reacted To Coverage Of The Queen's Funeral

It was a solemn day for the nation. But on social media, people were taking a more sideways look at the Queen’s state funeral.

Here’s just some of the quirkier, unintended highlights of the day seen through Twitter’s prism.

Archbishop of Canterbury v Boris Johnson?

During his sermon at the funeral, the Archbishop of Canterbury told the congregation the outpouring of emotion for the Queen “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us”.

Justin Welby told mourners: “People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer.

“But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.”

Many thought he was pointedly referring to the recently departed prime minister.

The transition to Archbishop of Banterbury is complete. Ice pack for Johnson, quick. https://t.co/KsiOq1uI09 — Mathew Horne (@mfhorne) September 19, 2022

“Those who cling to privilege.” Was Archbishop Welby trolling Boris Johnson there? If so, respect. — Maria Aristodemou (@maariaris) September 19, 2022

Who is the tall man?

An “impossibly tall” mourner walking in the Queen’s procession caught many people’s attention.

Towering above soldiers and sailors, Matthew Magee, who stands at 7 feet 2 inches tall, was appointed by the Queen as her assistant private secretary in 2018.

The incredibly tall mourner is Matthew Magee, a former assistant private secretary to the late monarch. He is 7ft 2in #funeral #tallguy #QueenElizabeth #HerMajesty Video: TikTok - uktravel pic.twitter.com/FORqCDvq04 — UKtravel🇬🇧 (@uktravell) September 20, 2022

Oh, it’s not just me who’s been transfixed by the impossibly tall fella in front of the hearse. #tallguy — Spag_bella 💙 (@Spag_bella) September 19, 2022

Spent a while searching for who the tall man was to find he is the queens aide Matthew Magee 7foot 2! #tallman #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/TSHyWb3Iwg — Madeline (@Madelinerhaley) September 19, 2022

Spider surprise

Several people on social media noted the appearance of a spider on the Queen’s coffin as the ceremony took place.

The creature was seen crawling across a piece of card placed on the coffin alongside the crown and a floral display.

Imagine you're a spider in the garden and you fall asleep in a pink rose.

When you wake up, you stretch all your little legs and realise that you're suddenly naked in Westminster Abbey, on top of the Queen's coffin in front of world leaders and billions of people🕷️#queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/ARNc9s4y8O — Fiona Adorno🌻 (@FionaAdorno) September 19, 2022

The spider realising it’s accidentally become a part of the Queen’s funeral #queensfuneral https://t.co/ZbUXkYTKeR pic.twitter.com/PpLmFVCNfd — Grace 🦄💐♉️ (@grace_is_sugoi) September 19, 2022

Mike Tindall’s medals

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall arrived with her husband Mike, the former England rugby union international.

But why was the non-military man wearing four medals?, Twitter asked.

“What did Mike Tindall do to get four military medals? Watching Dad’s Army?”, wrote one.

Another said: “What medals has Mike Tindall got? Has he got his World Cup Winners medal pinned to his jacket?”

Why is Mike Tindall wearing medals? Does the six nations count as a military campaign now? pic.twitter.com/huFzSoEQ5N — sharkastic (@sharkastic) September 19, 2022

What did Mike Tindall do to get four military medals? Watch Dad’s Army? — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) September 19, 2022

Reports noted one represented his award of a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2007 for his contribution to rugby, and another was the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

The silver medal, which bears the Queen’s face, was gifted to Tindall as a member of the royal family, and the last is the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Where’s Prince Louis?

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”.

But the prince and princess’ four-year-old brother, Prince Louis, was not present, and many on Twitter began to speculate.

People thinking Prince Louis isn’t there because he’s too young



The real reason: High chance of chaos #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/SYAZUosE5a — Joe (@onlyjoekin_) September 19, 2022

Prince Louis seeing his entire family on iPlayer and wondering why they were getting suited and booted this morning whilst he was still in his pyjamas eating Rice Krispies #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/WcSO97tE60 — Caitlin (@ciaoitscait) September 19, 2022

BRING OUT LOUIS YOU COWARDS pic.twitter.com/JHSsJOnhFO — S ✨ (@carbdiem) September 19, 2022

Prince Louis currently left to his own devices pic.twitter.com/zJyuCYlJ5f — Shar A (@Shar_A_) September 19, 2022