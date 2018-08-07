Two California Wildfires Have Merged To Form The Biggest Blaze In State History

California’s biggest wildfire on record is continuing to rage, as hot and windy conditions challenged thousands of fire crews battling eight major blazes buring out of control across the state.

On Monday, two wildfires merged at the southern tip of the Mendocino National Forest, creating the largest blaze spanning 283,000 acres and prompting US President Donald Trump to declare a “major disaster” in the state.

The size of the blaze has surpassed that of last year’s Thomas Fire, which burned 281,893 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and destroyed more than 1,000 structures.