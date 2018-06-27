Two Charged With Murder Of 21-Year-Old In Bristol After Reported Burglary

PA/PA Wire A police cordon on Prewett Street, Bristol, where man died and two men were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following reports of an aggravated burglary.

Two men have been charged with the murder of another man who died following reports of an aggravated burglary.

Korie Hassan, 25, of Croydon, and Leon Eaton, 37, of Lambeth, both London, have been jointly charged with the murder of Yasin Salah Ahmed, 21.

Both men have also been jointly charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The two men have been remanded into custody to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Ahmed, from Islington, London, died during an incident at a block of flats on Prewett Street in the Redcliffe area of Bristol during the early hours of Monday.

A member of the public had alerted the police to reports of an aggravated burglary at Canynge House.

He was declared dead at the scene while two other men, aged 22, were taken to hospital with serious injuries but were later discharged.

A police spokesman said those men had since been arrested and released under investigation.