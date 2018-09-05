Typhoon Jebi Leaves Thousands Stranded At Japan Airport

Typhoon Jebi has left more than 3,000 passengers stranded at a Japan airport, after sweeping across the country’s main island.

Kansai International Airport is located on a man-made island and the typhoon, which is is believed to be the worst to hit Japan since 1993, caused one runway and multiple buildings to flood.

A tanker that was mooring slammed into the side of a bridge connecting the airport to the mainland, damaging it and leaving people stranded overnight, transport ministry official Mitsuo Nakao said.