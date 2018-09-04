High winds and heavy rain whipped the Japanese cities of Kobe and Osaka and surrounding areas on Tuesday as a powerful typhoon made landfall, disrupting train service and air travel.

Typhoon Jebi was heading north across a swath of Japan’s main island of Honshu toward the Sea of Japan. The storm had sustained winds of 160kph (100 mph) with gusts up to 215kph (130mph), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Japan’s Kyodo News service said it was the strongest typhoon to hit the country since 1993.