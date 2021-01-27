What We Know About The UK's First 100,000 Covid Victims

On Tuesday, the UK’s coronavirus death toll passed 100,000 people since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a year of the virus, we’ve heard countless stories about the victims who have died after contracting Covid-19, from NHS workers to bus drivers.

But with deaths now having taken place on such an enormous scale it’s difficult to comprehend what 101,887 lives truly looks like.

While we can’t know the details of every person who died with Covid-19 in the UK, we can look at the data collected throughout the pandemic to understand a little more about them – where they lived, how old they were and where they worked.

There are limitations to the data, and discrepancies with how it is collated across the four nations – but here’s what the statistics we have right now tell us about the first 100,000 victims of Covid-19.

Where did they live?

With by far the largest population of the four nations, England has recorded the highest death toll so far. Here are how the totals stood as of January 27:

England – 88,042

Scotland – 5,796

Wales – 4,561

Northern Ireland – 1,763

The government’s Covid-19 dashboard also breaks the deaths in England by region, as set out here in descending order by number of Covid-19 deaths:

North-west – 14,313

South-east – 13,192

London – 12,677

West Midlands – 10,460

East of England – 10,046

Yorkshire and The Humber – 8.981

East Midlands – 7,708

North-east – 4,949

South-west – 4,914

The number of people who have died within 28 says of a positive Covid test also breaks down the total by local authority (that is, council area) across the four nations. The following list includes the top 20 upper tier local authorities, in terms of the number of deaths. While all 20 are in England, the full list – including local death tolls in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – can be found here.

Kent – 3,262

Essex – 2,990

Lancashire – 2,384

Birmingham – 2,057

Staffordshire – 1,888

Hertfordshire – 1,885

Surrey – 1,775

Hampshire – 1,755

Derbyshire – 1,389

Nottinghamshire – 1,325

Lincolnshire – 1,293

Norfolk – 1,266

Northamptonshire – 1,144

East Sussex – 1,101

Suffolk – 1,082

County Durham – 1,075

Leeds – 1,046

West Sussex – 1,036

Leicestershire – 993

Sheffield – 945

What age and sex were they?

The ONS, which collates weekly death figures for England and Wales using the cause of death marked on people’s death certificates, shows the sex divide in Covid-19 deaths. There’s a weakness in this data because it only records two sexes, so no data is available for the impact of the illness on non-binary people.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, up to January 15, 2021, 55.0% of all deaths involving Covid have been in men.

There have been more deaths in women aged 85 years and over (21,331) than men aged 85 years and over (18,486). However, these numbers may be influenced by the population structure, where there are more women aged over 85 to begin with than men of the same age.

This ONS graph shows the total number of deaths involving Covid-19 by sex and age group in England and Wales from December 28, 2019 to January 15, 2021.