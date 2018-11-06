The United Kingdom is heading for a no deal Brexit, the Chief Whip of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has warned.

Jeffrey Donaldson said on Tuesday that an agreement with the EU looked unlikely, after Ireland made clear it would never allow the UK to a end proposed “backstop” unilaterally.

Brexit talks have been deadlocked over the so-called backstop – the fallback position that would be activated if a future EU-UK trade deal does not produce a solution that would prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

As Theresa May is reliant on the DUP for her Commons majority, losing its support would make the job of pushing her Brexit deal through parliament even harder.