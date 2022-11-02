Holiday Warning As UK Travellers Urged To Make Simple Check Before Heading Abroad

izusek via Getty Images It's crucial to have the card on you when travelling abroad

UK holidaymakers are being urged to check the time left on their EHIC cards before heading on their next trip abroad.

Thousands of European Health Insurance Cards are set to expire at the end of this year, having now been replaced by Global Health Insurance Cards (GHIC) since Brexit.

According to Which?, a whopping 5.6 million EHICs have an expiry date of 2022, with more than 635,000 set to run out before the end of the year.

Applying for a GHIC is completely free and UK travellers are advised to take the card with them when holidaying abroad as it gives them access to healthcare for the same price as locals across the EU.

Which? reported that the wait time for a card currently sits at 20 days, so if you’re thinking of heading abroad for Christmas, now would be a good time to apply.

Even if you apply for a GHIC, it’s still important to take out travel insurance before you go on holiday, as you will need both to be fully covered for any medical emergencies.

Your GHIC can be used for necessary medical treatment - apply for one here.